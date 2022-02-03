Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 117,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.52. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

