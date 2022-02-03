Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. 893,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,558,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,634,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 461,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

