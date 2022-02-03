$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 689,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,940,465. The stock has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

