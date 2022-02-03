Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Shares of Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $2.10. Track Group shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.78.

About Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

