Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.47

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and traded as low as $18.20. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 4,690 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

