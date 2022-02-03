Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
IR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 96,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
