Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 96,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

