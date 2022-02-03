New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. The business had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

