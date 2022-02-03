Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. "

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agrify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of AGFY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Agrify has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 4,951.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,427,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 2,379,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agrify by 135.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 384,282 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 689.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

