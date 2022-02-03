Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,426. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter worth $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

MYRG traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,973. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

