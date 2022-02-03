Head to Head Analysis: Graham (NYSE:GHC) & Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Graham (NYSE:GHC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zovio and Graham, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 412.30%. Given Zovio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Graham.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Graham’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.10 -$48.95 million ($2.32) -0.53 Graham $2.89 billion 0.98 $300.36 million $100.67 5.70

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graham, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -25.21% -15.05% -4.76% Graham 16.22% 8.33% 4.95%

Volatility & Risk

Zovio has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Graham beats Zovio on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.. The Television Broadcasting segment conduct operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses in the manufacturing operations of Hoover, a Thomson; Dekko, a Garrett, IN-based manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a Dayton, OH-based manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems; and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses home health, hospice and palliative services. The SocialCode segment provides marketing solutions

