San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 10%

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) were up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 105,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 86,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

