MONK (MONK) Price Tops $0.0888 on Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $6,932.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007484 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

