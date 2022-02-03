AnimalGo Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $836,261.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

