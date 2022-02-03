Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights raised their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of DT traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.03. 256,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,976. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

