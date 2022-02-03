Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($95.51) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 61,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

