FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Earnings Results

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.70. 22,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,904. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FormFactor by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 149,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

