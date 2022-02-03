Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

