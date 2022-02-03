Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $3.37. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 2,602 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.