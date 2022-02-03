Ranpak Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,643 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 998% compared to the typical daily volume of 423 put options.

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 358,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after purchasing an additional 544,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:PACK traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.34 and a beta of 1.11.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

