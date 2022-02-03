$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to report sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. 296,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.