Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

CFX stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. 39,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,556 shares of company stock worth $3,372,318. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Colfax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 12.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Colfax by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Colfax by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Colfax by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

