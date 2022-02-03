Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.38.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
CFX stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. 39,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,556 shares of company stock worth $3,372,318. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Colfax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 12.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Colfax by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Colfax by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Colfax by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
