PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.40.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 33,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

