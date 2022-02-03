Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.46. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 39,471 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

