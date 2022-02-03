Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.29. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 378,208 shares trading hands.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

