Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. 4,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

