Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. 102,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.54%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.