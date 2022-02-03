Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as high as C$3.17. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 30,111 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.88. The company has a market cap of C$123.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

