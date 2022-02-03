Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.41

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and traded as high as $25.37. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.