TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. 66,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $22.09.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
