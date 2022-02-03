TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. 66,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TEGNA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 230,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

