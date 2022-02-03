Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.52

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.52 and traded as high as C$9.90. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 41,386 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

