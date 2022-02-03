Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Shares of BSBK stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bogota Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bogota Financial worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

