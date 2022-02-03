Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.78

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.78 and traded as high as C$29.79. Canfor shares last traded at C$28.92, with a volume of 256,853 shares changing hands.

CFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.79.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

