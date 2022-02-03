Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $7.46

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 340.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,545,828 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,009 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 365,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56, a PEG ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.