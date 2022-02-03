NewYorkCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $412.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $412.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.00293984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

