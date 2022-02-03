XSGD Hits Market Capitalization of $211.08 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. XSGD has a market capitalization of $211.08 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.11 or 0.07075623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,589.17 or 0.99992266 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054778 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 293,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 284,758,456 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

