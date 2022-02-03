ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $89.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

