ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,704. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

