$582.43 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report sales of $582.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.58 million to $611.90 million. LHC Group reported sales of $532.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.04.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

