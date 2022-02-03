Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.40 Million

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post $141.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $137.80 million. Universal Display posted sales of $141.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $548.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.07 million to $552.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $655.84 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $9.62 on Monday, reaching $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

