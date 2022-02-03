The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $223.91

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.91 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.13). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 230 ($3.09), with a volume of 112,518 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £79.86 million and a PE ratio of 10.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Dray bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($56,466.79).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.