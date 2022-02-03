Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.13

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.13 and traded as low as $40.38. Etn. Fr. Colruyt shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 18,205 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.