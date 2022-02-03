AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

