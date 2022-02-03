Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 493,562,258 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

