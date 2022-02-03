BioCardia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,450 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,189% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 call options.

NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 759,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.38. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BioCardia by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCardia by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

