First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,916. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.02. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

