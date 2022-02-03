First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,916. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.02. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

