Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $37.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 1,116,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,454,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

