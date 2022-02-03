Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.83 Million

Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report sales of $19.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.28 million and the lowest is $11.12 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $52.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $83.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.42 million to $88.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $167.26 million, with estimates ranging from $160.01 million to $178.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

