Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 76 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.48. 533,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,453,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

