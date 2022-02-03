Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director John B. Williams Sells 3,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 92,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $25.55.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

