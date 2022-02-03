Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 12,200 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $8.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,413. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.54. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

